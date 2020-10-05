ORANGE PARK, Fla. — COVID-19 testing will be available in the Oakleaf area Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a news release from Oakleaf Plantation.

Testing will take place on both days from 8 a.m. to noon at the baseball fields of the Oakleaf Community Park, near the Branan Field overpass.

The address is 3979 Plantation Oaks Blvd. Testing is free and only available to Clay County residents. Those interested must have an appointment.

To make an appointment, call 877-252-9362.

For more information visit Clay County Emergency Management.

