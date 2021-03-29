Clay County deputies seeking information on location of juvenile to ensure her safety
Credit: Clay County Sheriff's Office
We are seeking information on the below female juvenile wearing what appears to be a bonnet/scarf, purple PJ's, and a blue face mask. The juvenile is believed to be 7-12 years of age. She was inside the gas station located at County Road 220 and Heritage Farms crying. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/8sIFkttEUI