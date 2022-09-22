Clark's Fish Camp temporarily closed for renovations

The fish camp was opened in 1974 by husband and wife, Joan and Jack Peoples. It has since become a staple for its unique dining experience.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a prior report at Clark's Fish Camp)

An eclectic Jacksonville restaurant known for its fresh southern eats and large taxidermy collection will be temporarily closed for renovations.

Clark's Fish Camp Seafood Restaurant in the Mandarin area posted the update on it's Facebook page Wednesday.

At this time it's unknown how long the business will be closed or what work will be completed.

The fish camp was opened in 1974 by husband and wife, Joan and Jack Peoples. It has since become a staple in the First Coast community for its unique dining experience.

The exotic taxidermy that line its walls include everything from a buffalo, a complete giraffe, an albino raccoon and even a self-proclaimed "Sasquatch".

However, in 2018, the business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following dwindling revenue and changes in management.

The seafood restaurant along Julington Creek sustained significant damage and flooding during Hurricanes Matthew and Irma.