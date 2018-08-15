Due to a water main break, the City of Starke is urging its citizens to boil all water.

The water main broke around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15. City officials are urging citizens to boil their water for one minute at a rolling boil before using it for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

This is a precautionary water boil and the notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can call the City of Stark at 904-964-5027.

