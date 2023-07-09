City of Jacksonville condemns Firehouse Subs on University Boulevard, susceptible to demolition

The lights at the sandwich shop are on, but the doors are locked. There's currently a large red sign that reads: "Do Not Enter" on the restaurant.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Firehouse Subs on University Boulevard is condemned by the city of Jacksonville and is susceptible for demolition. The lights at the sandwich shop are on, but the doors are locked. There's currently a large red sign that reads: "Do Not Enter" on the restaurant.

The move comes after two people died as their gray BMW crashed into the back of the building on Aug. 16. Surveillance video shows the car catching fire as soon as it hit the back of the sandwich shop. First Coast News learned the crash victims are Eduard Anuar and Johan Steven. Their friends confirmed the identities. Anuar and Steven were described as "cool people."

People who live and work in the area say Terry Road and University Boulevard can be dangerous if drivers are not paying attention. While driving on University Boulevard, there is a slight curve when approaching the intersection at Terry Road. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the driver was speeding and lost control when they approached the curve.

Emmitt Baker's job as a barber, is a few doors down from Firehouse Subs. He says car accidents and crashes are not uncommon, but he can't help but stress the importance of paying attention.

"That's a dangerous curve and it's [crashes and accidents are] bound to happen," Baker said. "Everybody that goes fast, has passed. You have to slow it down. That is one thing about this curve, you have to slow down."