2 dead after car hits restaurant in Jacksonville; crash data reveals dozens of accidents on same road

According to JSO crash data report, there have been 38 total calls for car accidents in the 4000 Block of University Blvd South in the last year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are dead following an overnight crash into a Firehouse Subs on Jacksonville's Southside. Police haven’t identified the victims, but they say speed was a factor.

Cynthia Davis walked past cars fixing the buidling hours after the crash happened.

“It bothers me because the accident my daughter and I were in because somebody was speeding and didn’t have time to really stop and did some damage, it was a four car collision," Davis said.

It was 1:20 in the morning when police say the driver of the BMW was speeding down University Blvd South and failed to maintain control of the car at the curve.

Surveillance video First Coast News obtain from a nearby gas station shows the car crashing into the building and catching on fire.

The driver and a passenger died.

It’s not the first time someone has lost their life at this location. In 2018, city officials to installed barriers after a 41-year-old woman died when she lost control of her motorcycle and hit the side of a building.

According to JSO crash data report, there have been 38 total calls for car accidents in the 4000 Block of University Blvd S in the last year. Four of those were listed as a hit and run, and six of those involved injuries.

After watching the surveillance video of the crash, Davis had this message for drivers.

“People have to take time you have to slow down and stop speed through the streets. because you have no control when something happened, you have no control to stop," Davis said.

There were no other vehicles or people involved in the crash.