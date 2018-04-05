The disciplinary actions against two City of Jacksonville employees have been released following a controversial citation of a local business for its flag placement that led to an argument between a city worker and a military veteran.

Melinda Power received a 10-day suspension without pay following an incident where she wrote a citation for Jaguar Power Sports for $55 for illegal signage.

Power was subsequently caught on video in a heated exchange with a veteran in the dealership, which led to a negative remark about the veteran’s service, according to previous reports.

New documents obtained from the City of Jacksonville state that Power admitted the argument got out of hand and that she should have “walked away.”

Power’s supervisor, Charles Sanders, received a 3-day suspension without pay, citing that his performance was unprofessional and disrespectful, according to the city documents.

Local veterans also weighed in on the disciplinary action taken.

“If they learned from it then it’s probably enough, if they don’t learn from it then it's not enough,” said Tim Pratt, a avyN veteran and Sergeant of Arms at American Legion Post 137.

First Coast News reached out to the Jaguars Power Sports for comment and the sales manager said, “We are moving on from this story and on to our business.”

Other city documents obtained by First Coast News indicated that the city has had ongoing issues with Jaguar Power Sports due to “safety issues."

