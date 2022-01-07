Child hospitalized after being struck by lightning in Riverview

The boy's condition was not immediately clear.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy was struck by lightning Thursday afternoon in Riverview.

Emergency crews were dispatched around 4:07 p.m.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said Levi F. Stock was struck at a boat ramp near Williams Park in Riverview, then taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Stock's condition was not immediately clear.

This latest brush with lightning comes on the heels of two other incidents.

Just days ago, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued seven people from a boat after a lightning strike in Clearwater. Then, a home caught fire after being struck by lightning in St. Pete.