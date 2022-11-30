Charge reduced for JSO corrections officer charged with battery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Corrections officer initially arrested for battery has had his charged reduced, according to court documents.
Brandon Freeman, 30, was arrested on July 17 of this year, said Undersheriff Nick Burgos at a press conference.
"It happened on the Northside, near the boat ramp, some sort of fight," Burgos said. No more details were given.
His charges were reduced to breach of peace with adjudication withheld
Freeman has been with JSO around five years. Freeman was released from jail on $2,506 cash bond.
JSO says Officer Freeman is an active employee of JSO. He remains a corrections officer and is administratively assigned to the jail.
"As is typical in cases where employees are arrested, once the criminal portion has been concluded, the incident will be administratively reviewed," said JSO in a statement.