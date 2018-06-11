Jacksonville, Fla.- Only in Florida will you find a 6-foot iguana named “Mr. Deeds” taking a casual stroll around the neighborhood.

A few months ago, Mr. Deeds escaped from his outside enclosure in Riverside. His owner said she’s been trying to rescue him since then.

“Every time he sees me, he runs for the closest tree and climbs to the top,” Rachel Schmoll said, “Even though I’ve raised him for the past seven years and I love him unconditionally, he’s got a reptile mind and he’s enjoying his freedom,” she said.

Deed’s disappearance has spread like wildfire on social media, with dozens of people now on the hunt to find him.

“The Nextdoor app is where I find a lot of postings on him and where people last saw him,” Schmoll said. “I know someone saw him on Roselle a few days ago, so I’m hoping that with the cooler weather will finally slow him down so we can catch him.”

For now, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is urging anyone that sees Mr. Deeds to give them a call at 1-888-IVEGOT1 or report sightings here.

Schmoll has veterinary and nursing experience but cautions anyone looking to adopt an exotic pet to think twice.

“Iguana’s are cute but they require a lot of care and make terrible pets, they should only be rescued by true professionals,” she said.

