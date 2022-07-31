Baby, teenager hurt when car flips over in Clay County

An 18-year-old boy and a 3-month-old baby from Jacksonville were seriously injured. Neither were secured in the car by a seat belt or restraint.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A car crash in St. Johns County Sunday seriously injured a three-month-old baby and a 17-year-old boy from Jacksonville, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The driver of that car, an 18-year-old girl, had minor injuries.

The two teenagers and infant were in a Nissan Pathfinder, stopped on the center median on I-95 South near Mile Marker 303. A Toyota Tacoma was traveling south in the inside lane of I-95 when the Pathfinder started accelerating and merging off of the median into the lane.

The 18-year-old driving the Pathfinder attempted to avoid the Tacoma by swerving to the left but was unable to avoid impact. The Tacoma hit the back of the Pathfinder, which rotated and flipped over off the right side of the roadway, according to the FHP report.

One of the passengers in the Pathfinder was ejected in the crash, but the report does not say if the person ejected was the baby or teenage boy.