Camden County sheriff's searching for missing 11-year-old from Kingsland, GA

Deputies said Leann Faith Godwin was last seen around midnight at her home located in the 200 Block of Kerry Place.

Law enforcement is asking anyone that may have home security video systems, in the area of the 200 block of Kerry Place, to review their videos. If anyone has seen any vehicles or people that do not live in the general area of the 200 block of Kerry Place within the past few days contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office or call 911.