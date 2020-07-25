Camden County sheriff's searching for missing 11-year-old from Kingsland, GA

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl from Kingsland, Georgia.
Deputies said Leann Faith Godwin was last seen around midnight at her home located in the 200 Block of Kerry Place.
Godwin is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has strawberry blonde hair and was last seen wearing a Camden Middle School sweatshirt and jean shorts.
Law enforcement is asking anyone that may have home security video systems, in the area of the 200 block of Kerry Place, to review their videos. If anyone has seen any vehicles or people that do not live in the general area of the 200 block of Kerry Place within the past few days contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office or call 911.