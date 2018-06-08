CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. --- Fourteen-year-old Camden Lang still has a long road ahead of him, including getting used to a wheel-chair and months of rehabilitation.

Camden suffered a broken back and both his legs back in July after he was struck from behind by a car on his way home. A day following First Coast News' first story on Camden, his family said 'thank you' to the Camden County community for their generous support throughout his recovery.

Ian Dent has only known Mark Lang for about a year and half. The two met through church where Mark is the pastor. Once Ian found out about Mark's son Camden's accident, he was willing to help anyway he could. Dent has a background in home remodeling, and all it took was a simple phone call to get Ian on board.

The Lang's challenge would be to convert the downstairs bathroom and bedroom into rooms that would be wheelchair accessible. The family was concerned over how they'd pay for Camden's medical costs, let alone the remodeling process. The community started reaching out in a matter of hours.

"When this accident happened, he called and said, knowing with Camden's injuries, he knew he was going to need some remodeling downstairs, of course for me it was all in," Ian Dent said.

Dent is putting his contracting background to work and is now in charge of rebuilding Camden's new first-floor bathroom and bedroom. But he's not alone.

"The day after the story aired, for about five hours my phone between ringing, texting, messaging, being inundated with people wanting to volunteer their time, wanting to volunteer materials."

From the wood to siding, windows and even cleanup, nearly everything the family's received from a company or stranger was free of charge.

Will Turner, general manager of Turner Bros Heating & Air, pitched in nearly a 1,000 dollars in supplies.

"I just love it, I love this community, love this town, wouldn't want to be anywhere else," Turner said.

"We can only have three or four people at a time, so we've actually had to turn people away," Dent said.

There's still plenty of work to be done before Camden could come home in a few weeks, and Dent says he's going to do it right.

"We want to make a room for a young man that's going to grow with him, and, you know, having Barney on the wallpaper ain't going to cut it," he said.

Camden's room is starting to take shape and the Lang family and volunteers said it would not be possible without the help of the Camden Community.

"We've got people praying world-wide for Camden, and it's been a tremendous blessing to see the community come together, saying what can I do to help, I want to help and it's been huge," said Dent.

The Lang family and Dent say there is still work left to be done, mainly cleaning up the 'dust storm' piling up around the house.

The family says they should be set on supplies at the moment, but if you'd like to donate, click here.

