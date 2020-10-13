Businesses opening and more planned along San Sebastian River in St. Augustine

New restaurants have opened, one hotel is under construction and bigger projects are in the works.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — There is a business boom going on in St. Augustine, and it’s not in the area most people think of, such as in the downtown area.

It’s along the San Sebastian River. which is the waterway that is on the west side of downtown along US 1.

It’s an area that has often been overlooked by visitors, but it's increasingly home to restaurants such as Culinary Outfitters and the Marina Munch, which is a food truck court.

Nick Carrerra's business sits on the San Sebastian River.

"We handcraft Argentine-style grills," he said.

Not only does Carrera make the grills at his company, Urban Asado, but he also showcases them at dining events there. He specifically chose to be on the San Sebastian River in St. Augustine.

"This was like a hidden gem," he said.

He’s been on that spot on Riberia Street for five years. Carrerra is seeing more businesses popping up along the river. Across from his business, on the other side of the San Sebastian, is a newer business called Marina Munch. It’s a food truck court with outdoor dining next to a marina.

Marina Munch manager Nico Recore said, "Within two weeks, I had a waiting list" of food trucks that wanted to be a part of this area along the San Sebastian.

"Yeah, it’s happening," City Commissioner John Valdes stated.

He also owns the Marina Munch. He believes that there is a reason why property along San Sebastian is popular now.

"This is accessible. It’s zone correctly. It’s waterfront. It’s got everything you need for development," Valdes said.

New restaurants such as Culinary Outfitters and St. Augustine Fish Camp have opened and are accessible by boat. A hotel is going up and another will break ground soon. Larger projects by the San Sebastian Winery and the Sebastain Inland Harbor Project are in the development stages.

"Population and business-wise, we’ve maxed out the ability to accommodate any more activity downtown," Recore said, "and it’s branching out and it’s spreading out into directions that are beautiful like this, the San Sebastian."

"I think this is wonderful because, in a lot of cases, the spots here have been dilapidated or overlooked, so there’s a fresh perspective going on," Carrera said.

He notes that more businesses could bring more jobs. He also hopes that the growth is well planned along the San Sebastian River.