JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department worked quickly to extinguish a brush fire in the Baldwin area Wednesday.

JFRD says the fire broke out in the area of Railroad Ave South and 301 around 5:38 p.m.

The fire spread to three acres at it's largest.

No structures are being threatened at last check, crews say.