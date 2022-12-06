Brush fire threatens homes in Oceanside, prompts evacuations

Officials asked residents in the 300 block of Rimhurst Court, Shadowtree and all of Wala Dr. to evacuate out of an abundance of caution.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A brush fire with a moderate rate of speed was threatening structures Sunday in Oceanside, causing residents in surrounding neighborhoods to evacuate, the Oceanside Fire Department said.

Residents in the 300 block of Rimhurst Court, the 300 block of Shadowtree and all of Wala Drive were asked to evacuate out of an abundance of caution, as firefighters battled the fire in the 800 block of West Airport Road.

Officers with the Oceanside Police Department were also going door-to-door notifying residents on Spring Brook Court and Silver Ridge Court to evacuate.

An evacuation center was set up at El Camino High School at 400 Rancho Del Oro Road.

The fire was first reported at 12:21 p.m. Sunday with firefighters from the OFD, Cal Fire San Diego, the North County Fire Protection District, Vista, Encinitas and Carlsbad responding.

Two air tankers were spreading retardant over the area at 1:45 p.m.

A plume of black smoke blanketed the area and could be seen for miles.

