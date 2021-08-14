Bold Bean Coffee Roasters to close one of its Jacksonville cafes by the end of September

Popular coffeehouse doesn't plan to renew current lease.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Popular Bold Bean Coffee Roasters plans to close permanently its San Marco location by the end of September when its lease expires.

The coffee roasters announced the upcoming closure of the shop at 1905 Hendricks Ave. on social media Friday night. The owners couldn't be reached for comment.

Both the Riverside and Jacksonville Beach locations will remain open, according to the Facebook and Instagram posts.

Bold Bean specializes in sustainably sourced specialty coffee roasted in Jacksonville, where currently it has three coffeehouses. The San Marco location opened five years ago.

"We had to make the unfortunate decision, this week, to close our San Marco shop by the end of September when our lease runs out. We thank everyone who has ever been a part of or supported that shop in any way," they posted.

"We will miss our absolutely incredible staff and will look back fondly on having coffee in San Marco with all the friends and regulars we’ve made in that shop over the past five years," they also posted.

Bold Bean founder Jay Burnett started out roasting coffee beans in his garage as a hobby in 2007. His son Zack soon joined him in the enterprise. The father and son soon were selling their small-batch coffee to farmers' markets and groceries, according to the company website.

In December 2011 they opened the first Bold Bean Coffee Roasters cafe at 869 Stockton St. in the Riverside neighborhood of Jacksonville. Next came the coffeehouse at 2400 Third St S. in Jacksonville Beach in 2014.