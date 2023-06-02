Body found by paddleboarder, confirmed to be missing swimmer at Jacksonville Beach

A Medical Examiner's report confirms the body pulled ashore on Wednesday at Jacksonville Beach by a paddleboarder was 19-year-old Curtis Newkirk Jr.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The body that was spotted by a paddleboarder about 100 yards offshore at Jacksonville Beach on Wednesday has been identified as 19-year-old Curtis Newkirk Jr., according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Rob Street, a resident in the area, said he was standing on his balcony Wednesday when he saw the waves tossing something around. That’s when the Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue arrived at the scene around 10:24 a.m., and pronounced the teen dead.