JFRD working to recover 19-year-old last seen in the ocean in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Update: As of 10:30 p.m., Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department Captain Eric Prosswimmer has told First Coast News that this mission is being treated as a recovery, not a rescue.

Family has been notified of this.

Dive teams continue to search Jacksonville Beach.



A 19-year-old was missing Sunday night after he went swimming in Jacksonville Beach around 7:36 p.m. Curtis A. Newkirk Jr. was last seen in the ocean near the 200 block of 1st Street South.

The teen had been missing for over an hour. If you have seen him, please call 904-247-6193.

He is 6'1 and 192 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue Nautica swim trunks with a red and yellow design.