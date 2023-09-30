Community supports Baylee Holbrook during Friday night football game

Baylee’s family and friends say she would’ve wanted them to continue playing the game.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A community came together Friday to show support for the family and friends of 16-year-old Baylee Holbrook.

She was struck by lightning this week during a hunting trip and died Thursday in the hospital.

Palatka High, where Holbrook went to school, played Tocoi Creek High in football Friday.

Both teams showed support for Holbrook by wearing her favorite color, green.

“They called me earlier this week and explained what happened, and football is the farthest thing from my mind. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in Palatka,” said Billy Blackmon, Tocoi Creek’s Athletic Director. There was a moment of silence before the game started.

Baylee’s family and friends say she would’ve wanted them to continue playing the game.

“I hope Baylee sees this and looks down with a big smile on her face,” said Artaveon Valentine, a Palatka football player.

“This is what Baylee was made for and she would want everyone else to be happy,” said Olivia Wilkinson, Holbrook's friend.