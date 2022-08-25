Atlantic Beach man who saved neighbors from apartment fire in need of kidney transplant

Franek told his story while being honored by Mayor Lenny Curry, Mayor Ellen Glasser and Chief Keith Powers with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue at a press conference.

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Greg Franek saved multiple lives when he made sure all of his neighbors escaped a building fire in Atlantic Beach. Now, he needs some help.

Franek's apartment building caught fire in the middle of the night on June 7. He woke up to the flames before notifying every neighbor and helping them get out of the building.

Franek told his story while being honored by Mayor Lenny Curry, Mayor Ellen Glasser and Chief Keith Powers with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue at a press conference on Wednesday. While detailing the events of that fateful night, Franek also mentioned that he is waiting for a life-saving transplant.

Franek is searching for a match so that he can receive a kidney transplant. Officials encouraged the public to help if they can. Additionally, he needs a more permanent living situation to continue receiving dialysis and to receive a transplant.