JFRD: Fatal fire on Jacksonville's Westside

A fire with a fatality has been reported at residential home in the 13300 block of Beaver Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire with at least one fatality on Jacksonville's Westside has been reported by the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

JFRD says one person was found dead  in front room of a house at this address. Another person, who is in serious condition, was transported was sitting on porch and tried to pull the other person out of home. 

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshal will investigate.

The fire was reported at 2:24 p.m. in the 13300 block of Beaver Street.

Fatal fire in Jacksonville

