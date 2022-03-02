Atlantic Beach family facing rent hike receives help from community, finds a new place to live

The family was approved and signed the lease for an apartment in Orange Park last week. As of Thursday, it's officially theirs.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Last month, the On Your Side team spoke to a local mother and daughter who were selling off all their belongings in an estate sale. Lorinda Bishop and Tanya Griffin were trying to make ends meet after the rent for their Atlantic Beach home increased by 70% to start the year.

Since the story aired on First Coast News, local organizations and community members have given them a huge hand up during this time of need.

"For me, it's hitting me right now," Griffin explained. "It's like official. It's ours."

A new house key means a fresh start for Griffin and her mother Bishop.

The family was approved and signed the lease for an apartment in Orange Park last week. As of Thursday, it's officially theirs.

To get to this point, it took support from friends and strangers alike.

First, the rent for their current home in Atlantic Beach was covered with aid from Beaches Emergency Assistance Ministry (BEAM) and St. Vincent dePaul Society.

A local real estate agent helped them secure the apartment. Bishop will soon start working at the nearby Publix, after the supermarket chain approved a store transfer.



The money donations received by hand or through Venmo went toward the deposit and first month's rent for their apartment.

Plus, Bishop and Griffin were both gifted new bikes to help them get around.

"Thank you. We do appreciate it. All the little angels out there," Bishop said.

"We truly appreciate it very much. We're blessed and everything. We're glad there are nice people out there in the world to help us," Griffin added.

Bishop says donations will also cover the costs of a moving truck.