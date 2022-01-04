'I'm doing the best I can:' Atlantic Beach mother, daughter hold estate sale to help cover 70% rent hike

To make ends meet, Tanya Bishop, who has autism, has been holding an estate sale while Lorinda Bishop works shifts at Publix.

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — A big rent hike to start the new year is forcing an Atlantic Beach mother and daughter to think about a fresh start in a new home. In the meantime, they’re finding ways to make ends meet.

"Like a normal day, nothing exciting," renter Tanya Bishop said.

It didn’t feel much like the holidays this year for the Bishop family.

“We didn't do our traditional Christmas present exchange," she explained.

Instead, they were forced to start selling their belongings. And neighbors took notice.

“When you see a sign for an estate sale, usually, you know, it's everything," neighbor Alexia Adcock-Stanford, explained. "They're selling the furniture, they're getting rid of things because somebody has died. And, I was very concerned.”

Adcock-Stanford found out that Tanya Bishop and her mother, Lorinda Bishop, were hit with a big rent raise to start 2022, for the place their family has called home for more than 30 years.

To make ends meet, Tanya Bishop, who has autism, has been holding an estate sale while Lorinda Bishop works shifts at Publix.

“And help my mom out each buck I can scratch up," Tanya Bishop said.

Lorinda Bishop says her landlord raised the rent from $825 to $1,400 a month – a 70% increase.

“I was like, shocked, scared, not knowing what I was going to do," she described. "It's weighed a lot. You know, I've been praying to God.”

The landlord told First Coast News he had to charge the Bishops more to help cover expenses of a new roof and a bathroom remodel for the home, among other yearly costs.

“He said because things are going up. I know things are going up, and my paychecks not going up," Lorinda Bishop explained.

“I feel like it's important to, you know, check in on your neighbors and just make sure you know what's going on," Adcock-Stanford said. "We don't always know what's going on in other people's lives."

Since their first estate sale, Adcock-Stanford put a post up on a community Facebook page, which has drawn attention and financial help for the Bishop family.

This is my down the street neighbor Tanya. She and her mother Lorinda Bishop have lived here for as long as we have.... Posted by Alexia Adcock-Stanford on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

“Thank you., thank you very much. I appreciate it," Lorinda Bishop said, fighting back tears.

"We truly appreciate it, and everything. You're such kind people, we’re blessed to have nice neighbors to help us out," Tanya Bishop added.

They say they’ll continue holding estate sales at their home, 775 Amberjack Lane, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233, to get by while they look for a fresh start in a home they can afford.

In Florida, there is no cap on how much a landlord can raise your rent. They are just required to give 60-days notice before the end of an annual lease if they plan to hike rent, according to state statute.

If you’re struggling to pay rent due to a hike, there is rental assistance available through government and local organizations, such as: