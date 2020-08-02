JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It is their 'Night to Shine!'

The red carpet was rolled out at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Friday night for hundreds of people with special needs. They all made a grand entrance for prom.

"I felt so nervous when I was showing up, but I was so happy," Jessica Bartlett said.

The prom night was put on by the Tim Tebow Foundation, now in its 6th year. Jacksonville is one of more than 700 cities taking part in the global event.

"I was so excited picking out my hair, doing my hair, and makeup and picking out my dress and shoes," Bartlett said.

There was also dinner and dancing. Each guest is paired with a 'buddy.' Wanda Cribbs went with Bartlett.

Night To Shine event at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

WTLV

"The feeling that you get at the end of night of all the smiles and the love and the fun," Cribbs said.

It's her fourth year at the event, but for many, it's their first time. It's an opportunity to see old friends and create new ones.

Ultimately, Cribb says, it's a night to remember for a special group of children and adults - to let loose and have fun.

"This night is remarkable for everyone that attends every year," she said.

Bartlett couldn't agree more.

"I was so happy when I came out of the limo. I was like, 'Oh my God. Why is everybody here?" she said.

The Tim Tebow Foundation website has more information on Night to Shine.