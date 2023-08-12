Elderly man hit, killed by SUV while crossing street on Jacksonville's northside

Police say the man was attempting to cross the street without using a crosswalk and that the incident marked as the 109th traffic fatality this year in Duval County.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 70s is dead Saturday as police say he was hit and killed by an SUV while crossing the street in front of a Publix on Jacksonville's northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says at 10:44 a.m., a red GMC Terrain driven by a young female, was in the Publix shopping plaza located at 731 Duval Station Rd., and struck the unidentified man as he was attempting to cross the street without using a crosswalk.

Police say the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived on scene and took the man to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

JSO's Lieutenant Nassim Mana says the driver of the SUV did not see the man and that she is currently cooperating with police.