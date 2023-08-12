Motorcyclist dies in crash involving SUV on Jacksonville's southside

Police say the motorcyclist - a man in his 20s, was driving southbound at a "high rate of speed" on Powers Avenue when he was struck by a man driving an Acura MDX.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A motorcyclist died Friday night in a traffic crash involving an SUV on Jacksonville's southside, according to the Jacksonville's Sheriff's Office.

JSO's Lieutenant Nassim Mana says at approximately 10:47 p.m. the motorcyclist, who was a man in his 20s, was "riding at a high rate of speed southbound on Powers Avenue." At the same time, the driver of an Acura MDX, who is also a man, was traveling northbound on Powers Avenue, police say.

Mana says as the driver of the SUV attempted to make a left turn at the 6200 block of the street, the SUV collided with the motorcycle.

JSO says as a result of the crash, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police say.

Mana says nobody else was involved in the crash as it marked as the 108th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.