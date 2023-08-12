Motorcyclist dies in crash involving SUV on Jacksonville's southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A motorcyclist died Friday night in a traffic crash involving an SUV on Jacksonville's southside, according to the Jacksonville's Sheriff's Office.
JSO's Lieutenant Nassim Mana says at approximately 10:47 p.m. the motorcyclist, who was a man in his 20s, was "riding at a high rate of speed southbound on Powers Avenue." At the same time, the driver of an Acura MDX, who is also a man, was traveling northbound on Powers Avenue, police say.
Mana says as the driver of the SUV attempted to make a left turn at the 6200 block of the street, the SUV collided with the motorcycle.
JSO says as a result of the crash, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police say.
Mana says nobody else was involved in the crash as it marked as the 108th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.
JSO's Traffic Homicide detectives are currently conducting an active investigation.