JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In the wake of the deadly mass shooting that took two lives at The Jacksonville Landing and injured nearly a dozen more, local businesses are feeling a heightened sense of responsibility to keep their staff safe and well-prepared for the worst case scenario.

That's why Black Knight, Inc. partnered with the Jax Chamber, with help from JSO, to offer an active shooter training seminar on Wednesday at their headquarters in Riverside.

JSO Director Mike Bruno was one of the officers who responded to the Landing shooting. He came out to speak at the seminar.

"This is a high-stress job, we knew that when we came into the department," said Bruno.

He says the public should be ready at all time because unfortunately, "somebody else dictates when this unfolds, when this happens".

He says every shooting leaves an impact on them. They just hope by offering insight and training to the public they can help save lives.

"The reality of it is, anytime there is a loss of life it’s sad. You have to have a strong family, strong faith to get you through trying times."

Jax Chamber CEO and President Daniel Davis says they are more attune now than ever with keeping staff safe.

"No one wants to talk about that issue but we have to be prepared if anything like that ever happened," said Davis."I think the entire country is on high alert."

Black Knight V.P. of Security Michael Skoglund says companies need to prepare now.

"In my eyes, everyone should go through this training, at least on an annual basis," he said. "It's a scary situation, it is, but an unfortunate reality of today."

© 2018 WTLV