NCSO asks residents to take part in body cam survey

The survey asks respondents their feelings on body worn cameras and whether they feel it violates a person's right to privacy.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to do a survey concerning their experiences and attitudes toward body worn cameras.

It is part of a survey through the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and is independent of the NCSO.

The first four questions of the survey ask the respondent to identify their age range, level of education, gender and whether they are a police officer.

The other questions asked in the 11-question survey cover a range of topics including whether a person believes body cam video help support a person's claim of officer misconduct, if body cam video is helpful in obtaining evidence is officer misconduct cases and if they believe body cam video violates an individual's privacy, among others.

The survey also asks whether a person overall supports the implementation of body worn cameras in law enforcement-related activities.