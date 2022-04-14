Local abortion clinic reacts to bill that was signed into law by the governor

This law will ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy— Florida currently has abortion access for individuals up to 24 weeks of pregnancy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis signed a 15-week abortion ban into law.

“This is a time where these babies have beating hearts, they can move, they can taste, they can see, they can feel pain, they can suck their thumbs, and they have brain waves," DeSantis said.

This new law does not allow exemptions in cases where pregnancies were caused by rape, incest, or human trafficking.

Florida currently allows abortions at up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

“There is no such thing as a reasonable abortion ban. Abortion bans are harmful, unnecessary, and ultimately racist," said Amber Gavin, the vice president of advocacy and operation at the woman’s choice of Jacksonville.

Gavin says 1 in 4 women will have an abortion during their lifetime and the procedure is safe and very common.

“These people are making a private and inmate decision. so there’s really isn’t a place for politicians like governor DeSantis to reach in and be a part of this decision," said Gavin.

Gavin says when this bill becomes effective, patients will most likely be forced to travel out of state for their care or they will be forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy which she believes it cruel.

"Every situation and every person is different. so the reason why someone is seeking abortion is vast. Patients know what's best for them and their bodies and we trust them and I think the politicians should as well," said Gavin.