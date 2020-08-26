A look inside Clay County classrooms during reopening day

Clay County School District showed us inside a music room, classroom, and a cafeteria after Fleming Island Elementary school.

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — Nearly 30,000 students chose to go back to the classroom on Aug. 25, according to Clay County Superintendent David Broskie.

Students won't be get in to school without their masks on. It’s a requirement in Clay County for grades 3 through 12. ￼

￼District leaders say they’re prepared if positive cases pop up, ￼but they’re hopeful that the preventive measures will work. ￼￼

"We put together a pretty good plan to mitigate the spread of the virus to the best of our abilities," Broskie said.

That plan includes social distancing as much as possible and the mask requirement.

In the Fleming Island Elementary School music room, 6th grade students stand on marked spots and sing with their masks remaining on. ￼￼￼￼

"These kids have been wearing a mask for the last few months and parents have been great with working out with them at home," said Fleming Island Elementary Principal Jennifer Collins.

She said she had chills as the students came back to class on Tuesday.

In a 5th grade classroom, about 17 students fill the seats each sitting a few feet apart. Their voices are sometimes muffled by their masks, but otherwise they don't appear to mind wearing the masks.

"We looked at every inch of what we can around the school building as far as the cafeteria, restrooms, classrooms, common areas every little thing we’ve looked at￼ to ensure our students are kept safe," Collins said.

Each class is taking time on the first day back to learn about the new procedures in the cafeteria. It's an area where many things have changed, including assigned seating. ￼￼￼￼

It’s student drop off time at @oneclayschools! Like @fcnmike said on #GMJ, THE HUMIDITY. Besides the hot sticky weather, have a great & safe day back at school. pic.twitter.com/gVR2wS4D1f — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) August 25, 2020

What’s going on inside the school is connected to what’s going on in the county. Director of the Clay County Health Department Heather Huffman says they work hand-in-hand with the school district.

“We continue to look at positivity rate and on the average we are running about 8 to 9% for the previous 14 days and that’s good news,” Huffman said. She says Clay County is currently on a downward trend.

Not every student felt safe coming back. Broskie said about 9000 students in the district are staying virtual.