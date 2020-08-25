Clay County principal asks for grace as schools reopen

Clay County School District is reopening on Aug. 25.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Principal Jen Halter at Green Cove Junior High is asking for grace on the first day back. She says everyone is nervous about getting this right.

She says they have been working for days. They will have signs up across the school with information about how to stay safe.

Hand sanitizer will be in classrooms and across the schools. There will be arrows in the hallways showing students which side of the hallway to walk on and in what direction.

Other protocols include a questionnaire for parents to look at before they send their kids to school, making sure they don’t have a temperature or any symptoms, staggered arrival and dismissal to allow for fewer students in the hallways and mandatory masks for 3rd to 12th graders.

Halter says if a student or staff member tests positive, staff has been trained on whom to contact and what to say.

Green Cove Junior High reopens today. 76% of Clay County students are returning to brick and mortar schools. Expect to see signs telling you which side of the hallway to walk on & hand sanitizer stations around the school. #GMJ



Photos by: Clay Co. School District pic.twitter.com/9TkqFpg56V — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) August 25, 2020

“As you know, when you put a lot of kids and the community back together, we are probably going to have a few positive cases at some point," said Halter.

The district said 76% of Clay County students are returning to class and the rest will be virtual. Many teachers will be balancing teaching in person and One Clay online students.

“It has taken some adapting for teachers to learn how to teach virtually and make sure they are engaging our learners," Halter said.