Rescuers searching for missing swimmer at Huguenot Memorial Park

Searchers are looking for an adult white male with black shorts who disappeared after 2 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First responders are searching for a reported missing swimmer at Huguenot Memorial Park in Jacksonville.

The initial report is of an adult male in black shorts, according to information confirmed by officials with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

At about 1:30 p.m., he reportedly went into the water with two children. He has not been seen since then.

The children are safe, rescuers at the scene have told officials.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is the lead agency for the search. First Coast News has reached out to JSO for more information and has a crew on the way to the scene.

First Coast News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Red flags have been flying along First Coast beaches for several days with dangerous rip currents.

Ocean Rescue Captain Rob Emahiser told First Coast News earlier in the week his teams had already made several rescues.

If you are caught in a rip current, do not swim directly towards the shore.

First, yell for help. Then, swim parallel to the shore until you are rescued or get out of the rip current. Once out of the rip current, you can attempt to swim back to shore.