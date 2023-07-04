4 fatal crashes in Duval between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning

Three drivers and a bicyclist are dead following collisions on Jacksonville roads between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, including a wrong-way crash.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people are dead after crashes on Jacksonville roads between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. Two of the crashes were at different places on the State Road 23, also called the First Coast Expressway.

6:45 p.m. Monday

At 6:45 p.m. Monday, a driver was killed when he failed to stop at a stop sign on Commonwealth Avenue, police said.

Approximately 20 minutes later, a 43-year-old man from Rockledge City was killed on State Road 23, north of POW-MIA Memorial Boulevard. A report from the Florida Highway Patrol says he was driving the wrong way in the Southbound lane when he struck two vehicles. One vehicle was hit straight on, and the driver, a 30-year-old man, was critically injured.

The car that was hit head-on spun, causing a third vehicle to be hit. A 45-year-old female in that car was seriously injured and a 39-year-old woman had minor injuries.

At 11:20 p.m. Monday, also on State Road 23, there was a two-vehicle fatal crash. Police said a gray sedan rear-ended a red sedan, and a passenger in the red sedan, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver was critically injured of the red sedan was critically injured.

The occupants of the gray sedan had minor injuries.

At 1:40 a.m., a bicyclist was hit by an SUV near Old Gainesville Rd in Duval County, according to FHP. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim was identified as a 47-year-old man from Middleburg.