Man killed in car crash on Commonwealth Avenue, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed during a car crash on Commonwealth Avenue at Jones Road Monday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The man was driving a 4-door sedan westbound. A blue pickup truck was driving southbound on Jones Road.

Police say the driver of the sedan pulled into the path of the blue pickup, resulting in the pickup hitting his car. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the pickup had minor injuries.

According to police, the intersection is stop sign controlled and the sedan should have yielded.