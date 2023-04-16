2 injuries reported after Brunswick resin factory fire

The State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating the cause of the fire, which caused evacuations for nearby residents Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report.

Crews are still on site spraying water on the Pinova resin factory in Brunswick Georgia 24 hours after a fire broke out at the chemical plant.

Officials two injuries were reported during the event, minor burns treated by paramedics onsite.

At 7 a.m. Saturday is when the fire was first reported at the Pinova manufacturing plant. The senior operations director of says that initial fire was in the terpene resins unit which produces materials used in glue and some food products.

Ninety minutes later, the fire was under control. Then, eight hours after the fire was declared under control, around 3pm the fire reignited. At first, there was a shelter in place for surrounding areas, which was then upgraded to an evacuation order. Around 8:30, the shelter in place and evacuation orders were lifted.

Over 10 emergency agencies from nearby cities and counties responded.

The Georgia Forestry also contributed, dropping water from the planes onto the plant.

The morning after the fire, some residents were still away from their homes. Kathy Slay-Chipp, is hoping to get her sister back in her home after she evacuated due to the plant fire.

“She came over to my house unexpectedly yesterday because she says the smoke was just to horrible to stay in her home," said Kathy Slay-Chipp.

Slay-Chipp says it was a chaotic situation. Slay-Chipp’s sister has health issues and while the black plumes of smoke were bellowing out of the plant, they wondered what could be hidden in the clouds.

“This is a chemical plant and with that type of fire, there is no predicting what possibly could have occurred….Like I said I grew up in this area, before it was Pinova it was Hercules, we have always had concerns about this plant," said Kathy Slay-Chipp.

County officials says the Environmental Protection Agency distributed air monitors around the perimeter of the plant to test and monitor air quality following the blaze, no levels were registered to call for public safety concerns.

City officials say they will meet with Pinova representatives to discuss future inspections and fire preparedness.