Officials: Pinova factory fire is out, evacuation and shelter-in-place orders lifted

As of 10:25 p.m., the fire was extinguished. Everyone who was asked to evacuate or shelter-in-place is allowed to go home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — This story was updated at 10:28 p.m.

The Brunswick Board of Commissioners now says that everyone who evacuated is allowed to go home. Residents who were sheltering in place are now free to leave their homes. The fire has been extinguished.

The fire at the Pinova resin factory in Brunswick was contained, but not extinguished, when Assistant Police Chief Laurence Cargile spoke at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

At the time, Mayor Cosby Johnson now said that anyone who lives within the city limits should stay inside their homes.

The shelter-in-place order was originally only for certain parts of the city and St. Simons Island.