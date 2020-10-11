2 Duval school employees arrested; one facing child abuse charges

One of those arrested was 37-year-old Demetrius Williams, who is facing child abuse charges.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two Duval County Public Schools employees were reassigned after they were arrested for charges unrelated to their duties at their schools, according to the school district.

On Tuesday, DCPS announced the arrest of Demetrius Williams, 37, and Pierre Jean Louis. Both were arrested last Friday, Nov. 6.

Williams was arrested on child abuse charges and has a $10,003 bond, according to an arrest report by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Details on what led to the arrest were heavily redacted in the report, but the line for weapons involved said: non-deadly, switch.

Louis was arrested by the Clay County Sheriff's Office. First Coast News has requested his arrest report to learn what charges he faces and we are still waiting to hear back.

Williams was a paraprofessional at First Coast High School. She began her career with the district in 2009 as an athletic coach before she transitioned to a full-time paraprofessional role in 2010, according to DCPS.