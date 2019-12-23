A 16-year-old St. Johns County boy was arrested on multiple charges of DUI, including DUI involving serious bodily injury and DUI involving property damage following a fatal crash early Sunday morning.

The suspect, who First Coast News is choosing not to identify because of his age, was booked into the County Jail and later released to a parent.

Deputies say additional charges are pending.

The sheriff's office said the crash happened at 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of Bishop Estates Road in Julington Creek.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro with three people inside was traveling west on Bishop Estates Road when it left the road and struck a tree. The driver, and one passenger, a 17-year old male, were treated for minor injuries.

One of the passengers, Jack Wheeler, 18, was transported to Orange Park Medical Center with serious injuries after being ejected from the vehicle. Deputies say he died a short time later.

A memorial has been set up at the site and loved ones have placed flowers by the crash. Community members told First Coast News that both Wheeler and the driver are students at Creekside High School.

A GoFundMe has been set up in the victim's name. For more information, click here.