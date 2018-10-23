An accident on the Northside has left a 15-year-old First Coast High School student in critical condition

Michael Chaco, 15, was struck at Dunn Avenue and Irma Road on Jacksonville's north side just before 7 a.m.

He was attempting to cross Dunn Avenue to get to his bus stop, according to Florida Highway Patrol. There is no crosswalk at that intersection. The accident was witnessed by another student who was interviewed and was released from the scene.

Police say that the driver involved in the accident was an adult female who remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

BREAKING- @FHPJacksonville working a juvenile struck by a vehicle in the 2600 block of Dunn Ave- the child was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/mhT0Cuv1I8 — Joe Massa (@tvjoe12) October 23, 2018

ALERT DUNN DRIVERS: WB lanes are blocked near Irma bc of a crash involving a car and pedestrian. It could be a juvenile- patient taken to UF Health Jax#KatiesCommuters https://t.co/1eqpU6Uy3B — Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) October 23, 2018

© 2018 WTLV