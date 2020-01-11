15-year-old boy arrested after SUV crashes into pool in Fernandina Beach

The 15-year-old driver was arrested after a deputy and K9 caught up to the teen, according to law enforcement.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office says it might be a while before a 15-year-old boy gets his driver's license after the SUV he was driving crashed into a pool.

The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. at a home on Eastwind Drive, according to the sheriff's office. Law enforcement said two passengers were inside and the driver fled the scene. The 15-year-old driver was arrested after a deputy and K9 caught up to the teen, according to law enforcement.

The sheriff's office says the teen was driving his friend's car without a license.

"From the looks of it, that teen won’t be getting a license anytime soon," the sheriff's office said on Facebook. "Just glad the driver and other teens inside are alright and hope they have learned their lesson! This could have been deadly. Two homeowners had damage from this crash."

The sheriff's office warns teenagers to think before getting behind the wheel.