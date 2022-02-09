12-year-old Yulee Middle School student facing felony charge for threatening gun violence

One student told investigators the boy said, "Have you ever hunted at a school, like Nikolas Cruz?"

YULEE, Fla. — A 12-year-old student at Yulee Middle School is facing a felony charge after making numerous threats and mentions about school shootings to students and teachers, according to a Nassau County Sheriff's Office report.

One student told investigators in the report that the boy said, "Have you ever hunted at a school, like Nikolas Cruz?" Cruz is the convicted killer of the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida.

Other students told deputies the boy said he was going to “bring a gun to school and shoot everybody," and that he was going to "shoot up the bus" and it would be "fun to shoot up the school."

One student told officials there was talk about the boy's grandfather having a gun.

As part of the investigation, deputies located numerous of neo-nazi related images and pictures of guns and video of someone who had been shot in the head on the boy's computer, the report said. There were also numerous search entries made about individuals being shot and various memes with racial slurs about African Americans.

The boy was recently arrested for battery and for felony criminal mischief after spray-painting racist profane messages on a sidewalk.

The sheriff's office said the boy has been suspended, and could be facing expulsion from the school.

Parents of other students at the school were keeping their children home for fear the boy would bring a gun to school and cause harm, according to the report.

A statement from Nassau County School District said: