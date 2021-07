The fire started sometime before 10:15 a.m. in a commercial vehicle at the 1800 block of Beaver Street, the JFRD said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was seriously injured after a vehicle fire Sunday morning in the Whitehouse area, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The fire started sometime before 10:15 a.m. in a commercial vehicle at the 1800 block of Beaver Street, the JFRD said.

Firefighters report one person was seriously injured in the fire.

The fire is under control, according to the JFRD.

It is unclear how the fire started at this time.