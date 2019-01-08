Former City Councilmember Katrina Brown told reporters Thursday, that she had no second thoughts about serving as her own attorney at her federal corruption trial.

The magistrate judge in her case spent hours suggesting she should think harder about that decision.

Brown answered questions for close to two hours as the judge tried to determine whether she was fit to represent herself at trial.

In the end, he granted her request, but not before issuing dire warnings about what lay ahead.

On Wednesday, Brown stated that she wanted to represent herself and dismiss her attorneys.

Brown requested an emergency hearing before Magistrate Judge James Klindt, saying she had an “issue” arise with her legal representation.

At the hearing, Brown's attorney Richard Landes told Klindt that Brown reached out to him over the weekend and said she wanted to proceed alone.

“Ms. Brown informed me via email late Sunday evening that she wished to represent herself -- to proceed pro se -- to take her defense in direction she feels is best for her," Landes said to a judge. "She asked me what steps were necessary to take.”

Klindt noted, “this is a major consideration for Ms. Brown.”