Former Jacksonville City Councilwoman Katrina Brown wants to represent herself and dismiss her attorneys.

Brown requested an emergency hearing before Magistrate Judge James Klindt Wednesday, saying she had an “issue” arise with her legal representation.

At the hearing, Brown's attorney Richard Landes told Klindt that Brown reached out to him over the weekend and said she wanted to proceed alone.

“Ms. Brown informed me via email late Sunday evening that she wished to represent herself -- to proceed pro se -- to take her defense in direction she feels is best for her," Landes said to a judge. "She asked me what steps were necessary to take.”

Klindt noted, “this is a major consideration for Ms. Brown.”

Brown was indicted in 2018 along with her friend and City Council colleague Reggie Brown on charges of conspiracy, fraud, money laundering.

Both were suspended from office by Gov. Rick Scott.

At issue is Brown’s failed family BBQ sauce business which received a $2.65 million dollar loan, along with a $590,000 deal from the city. Federal prosecutors say the two conspired to submit phony invoices for reimbursement and used that money for personal not business reasons.

Magistrate Judge Klindt scheduled a Feretta inquiry for Thursday at 1 p.m., which is required when a defendant wants to proceed represent themselves. Klindt said he expected it would be a "lengthy discussion" and take a couple hours, adding "we will take our time."

Self-representation is a challenge in any court proceeding, but federal court presents a a particularly high bar. The Department of Justice has a better than 90 percent conviction rate.

Klindt said he would conduct the inquiry "to determine if her decision was made freely and voluntarily and intelligently."