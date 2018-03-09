One of the gamers injured in the Jacksonville Landing shooting is headed home.

Timothy Anselimo, who is known as "oLarry" in the gaming community was discharged from UF Health in Jacksonville Monday according to family. He was shot three times including one that damaged his hand. Anselimo said one bullet remains in his chest.

8 days ago I came to Jax to play madden with my friends. Today I head back to Tampa with a bullet in my chest and a shattered hand but I’m alive and fighting. Time for rehab✊🏼 #ComebackSZN #TheReturn — LARRY LEGEND (@oLARRY2K) September 3, 2018

A picture tweeted from Anselimo's mother shows him sitting in a wheelchair with his hand wrapped.

Anselimo’s mother said September 2 that her son's release was delayed due to an allergic reaction.

She has setup a fundraiser for her son and his recovery expenses.

