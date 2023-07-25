Viewer gets $1,000 credit from AT&T after following 'Ask Anthony' advice

A viewer named Kristen, saw an "Ask Anthony" segment, about saving money on your cell phone bill. She used the advice offered in the story and got results.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The "Ask Anthony" team loves to hear your success stories. Kristen sent us this email:

"Hi Anthony. I just want to THANK YOU!! As you may recall, you included an excerpt from my email to you in a related story that you covered a couple of weeks ago. I saw my email on the TV screen and followed your advice. I had already followed all the steps you recommended to get my issue resolved with AT&T. But at the end of your story you recommended filing a complaint with the FCC. Well, this past Monday I did just that."

At the end of June, Kristen saw an "Ask Anthony" segment on First Coast News at 6pm. Ken Blackwelder was having an issue getting the credits he was owed by his wireless provider.

"I'm at my wits end and I'm getting too old to have to deal with this every month," Ken Blackwelder said.

At the end of the segment, we gave viewers some tips on how to save money on their cell phone bill. But, it was one sentence that caught Kristen's attention about filing a complaint with the FCC.

Kristen said in her email:

"I went online and filed an informal complaint with the FCC and attached the email I originally sent to you. On Tuesday, I received an email from the FCC stating they had forwarded my complaint to AT&T and that they would have 30 days to contact me to address this matter. Yesterday, I received a call from the AT&T Office of the President! Not only were they very apologetic, but instantly proposed a full credit for the $1000.00 (over the course of the next 3 years), but also offered to credit me for the past 7 months that I've been paying for my phone. Thank you so much!!! If I had not seen my email included in a related story, I would've NEVER thought to contact the FCC!!"