St. Simons woman says local interior designer owes her money for items that never arrived

Elizabeth Fernandez contacted the "Ask Anthony" team for help getting her money back. She says the interior designer owes her more than $4,000.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A St. Simons woman contacted the "Ask Anthony" team because she says a local interior designer owes her thousands of dollars. She got some of the items she purchased, but others she never received.

Elizabeth Fernandez says she paid more than $10,000 for new furniture for her home. But, she says she never received about $4,000 worth.

Fernandez says she had worked with the interior designer in the past and she trusted him.

"He would deliver the items and you pay the remainder. No issues," Fernandez said.

When she moved to a new home, she turned to that interior designer for help purchasing items like patio furniture and a couch.

"He said they'll be here in two weeks. They're in stock and everything. They'll be here in two weeks."

Fernandez says two weeks turned into months and the remaining items didn't show up.

"He repeatedly would say in these text messages he was going to refund the money and he never did."

The name of the interior designer is Austin Williams. He's been featured in local magazines like "Coastal Illustrated." Fernandez says he was working with another interior designer named Dee Simmons.

"He (Austin) would say with this woman, Dee Simmons, that it's not like the old way. You have to pay everything upfront in cash or Venmo. Because I had a relationship with him, I trusted him."

Fernandez provided the "Ask Anthony" team with her Venmo information showing the transactions between her and Williams. She also sent a text message where she asked for a refund from Williams for the couch that she never received.

In the text message, it appears Williams told Fernandez he would issue a refund and he hates she's under this stress.

"Austin would say I'll give you the money. I'm going to wire it to you. I wouldn't get the money."

Fernandez eventually went to small claims court and was issued a default judgement of $4,089.20, plus $101.50 in court costs.

We were able to speak with Austin Williams on the phone. He declined an on camera or phone interview. However, he said this was a personal matter between two friends that had a small disagreement and it needed to remain private.

"There was an order on the employer to garnish his wages to pay me back the money. That was not done," Fernandez added.

We called Dee Simmons to ask questions about Williams and her interior design business, but she declined to give a statement or interview on the record.