Mandarin Groves residents contact Ask Anthony team for help with makeshift junkyard in neighbor's yard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This is a story that might make you appreciate your homeowners' association.

One man's trash may be another man's treasure, but for the people in one Jacksonville neighborhood, it's a constant eyesore. After constant complaints to the city with no resolve, they contacted the "Ask Anthony" team for help.

"Nobody wants to live next to a junkyard," Dennis Philipps said.

Dennis and Susan Philipps are tired of seeing mattresses, refrigerators, and even a damaged Tesla at the house next door in their Mandarin Groves neighborhood.

"I work hard every day to live in a nice neighborhood. I like to keep my yard up. I didn't move in to live next to a junkyard," Philipps added.

The Philipps say for the past five months they have been contacting the city for help. But, they receive the same response.

"There's a process," Philipps added.

That process is now turning into frustration as more items continue to pile up in the front yard.

"I would like to ask the city what the process is for me to regain my home value," Susan Philipps responded.

While the "Ask Anthony" team was interviewing the Philipps, the owner of the home arrived. He stayed in his car until our cameras were no longer rolling. The Philipps says they have tried to speak with their neighbor about cleaning up the property.

"It is his house and he can do what he wants...and to stay out," Phillips responded.

Now, they're calling on the city to take care of the mess and to make sure it doesn't happen again.

"Just be a good neighbor. That's all. Just be a good neighbor. That's all we need," Dennis Philipps said.