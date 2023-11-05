Jacksonville man contacts 'Ask Anthony' team after family headstones go missing from cemetery

Bill Parsons says he periodically checked the condition of the headstones over the years. When he went to check earlier this week, he says they were gone.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man says his relatives' headstones are missing from the Old City Cemetery in Springfield.

Bill Parsons, 87, said he periodically checked the headstones over the years, but recently went to check after seeing a Jacksonville woman looking for her daughter's grave at a different cemetery.

Selesa Williams reached out to the "Ask Anthony" team for help.

Parsons also reached out to First Coast News for help.

"When I came here day before yesterday, I find that I can't find the graves," Parsons said.

Parsons said his grandparents, aunt, and cousins are buried across from a flagpole in the middle of the cemetery.

He said he's reached out to the city, who runs the cemetery, but hasn't had much luck.

"I've talked with almost every agency in Jacksonville, they don't even know they've got a city cemetery here," Parsons said.

Parsons says he's lived with Parkinson's disease for 23 years and believes his time is short.

He's made it his mission to find his family and say goodbye one last time.

"What I am doing is telling them that I hope to see them soon, I hope to see them soon," Parsons said.

First Coast News has reached out to the city to see if they have any records from the cemetery and if it will help Parsons.

After On Your Side's, Anthony Austin, reached out to the city to help Williams, the city put him in contact with someone who might be able to find Williams' daughter's grave.

Next week they're meeting at the cemetery.